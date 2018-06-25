Guyana News

Venezuelan man stabbed to death after attacking woman

By Staff Writer

A Venezuelan man, who was seen assaulting his partner after she danced with another man, was fatally stabbed by a miner after he rushed to the woman’s aid.

The dead man, who was identified as Rafael Angel Gonsale Prieto, 27, of Caicara, Bolivar State Venezuela was killed sometime around 1.50 am on Saturday at Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Divisional Commander Kevin Adonis yesterday related to Stabroek News that the suspect was arrested and remains in police custody assisting with investigations. The suspect was apprehended approximately 16 hours after he fled the scene. Police in the area were able to make the arrest after acting on information given to them…..

More in Guyana News

Ramotar concerned amendment to Financial Institutions bill can target some banks

Greenidge, Felix written to by Parliament committee on ‘alarming’ overstays

Sound legal, regulatory framework for oil urgently needed

Cornelia Ida housing scheme roads in terrible shape

Region Nine keeping close eye on flooding – Chairman

Funeral ceremony held for captain presumed killed in Suriname piracy attack

Allicock says to work for accountability at indigenous village councils

Brazil fest receives donations for Lethem children

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web