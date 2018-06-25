Venezuelan man stabbed to death after attacking woman

A Venezuelan man, who was seen assaulting his partner after she danced with another man, was fatally stabbed by a miner after he rushed to the woman’s aid.

The dead man, who was identified as Rafael Angel Gonsale Prieto, 27, of Caicara, Bolivar State Venezuela was killed sometime around 1.50 am on Saturday at Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Divisional Commander Kevin Adonis yesterday related to Stabroek News that the suspect was arrested and remains in police custody assisting with investigations. The suspect was apprehended approximately 16 hours after he fled the scene. Police in the area were able to make the arrest after acting on information given to them…..