Madewini cop being probed over detention of Timehri man

A police rank stationed at the Madewini Police outpost has been transferred after he allegedly arrested a Timehri, East Bank Demerara resident for payments due for his personal motor car during last week.

Contacted for a comment on the matter on Monday, Commander of ‘A’ Division Leslie James said an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Reports are that the police rank last Wednesday arrested a Timehri resident who rents his motor car after the man failed to pay him the full amount of the weekly rental for the vehicle…..