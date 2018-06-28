Guyana News

Medic shot twice by tenant during dispute over light bill

By Staff Writer

A 47-year-old medic attached to the Veterans’ Home was shot and injured yesterday morning in full view of his wife, allegedly as a result of an argument with his tenant over the electricity bill at his Kaneville, East Bank Demerara residence.

Andrew Doris, a medic attached to the Veterans’ Home located at South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, sustained two gunshot wounds, one to his left thigh and the other to his right knee, during yesterday’s incident, which was said to have occurred around 9am.

The incident was witnessed by Doris’ wife, Youlandie Doris. Stabroek News understands that Doris owns the Lot 972 Kaneville Housing Scheme, EBD house, but rents a section of the lower flat to the suspect…..

