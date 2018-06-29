Guyana News

Husband and wife, businesswoman charged with trafficking Venezuelan women for sex

By Staff Writer
Lawrence Williams

A husband and wife and a businesswoman were yesterday all charged with trafficking Venezuelan nationals for sexual exploitation.

It was alleged that between November 1st and December 31st, 2017, Lawrence Williams recruited, transported and harboured three Venezuelan nationals for sexual exploitation.

His wife, June Williams, was also charged with recruiting, transporting and harbouring three Venezuelan women for sexual exploitation between April 1st and 30th, 2018, at Itaki, Mazaruni…..

