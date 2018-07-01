Can Jagdeo be PPP’s kingmaker?

With the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) nixing the possibility of another run for the presidency by Opposition Leader and former president Bharrat Jagdeo, his influence on the selection of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) candidate for the 2020 polls is now under close scrutiny, party sources say.

Jagdeo has already declared that he intends to be a part of the next PPP government, but sources within and close to the party believes that he is likely to also face resistance from both younger members who have their own support bases as well as the party’s old guard, with whom he has long had an uneasy relationship, including during his 12-year presidency.

Although Jagdeo as PPP General Secretary is currently the de facto party leader, his ineligibility to lead the party to the polls is being seen as an opening for younger members of the party who fancy their chances of running or being part of a ticket. Former Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Dr. Frank Anthony and PPP/C MP Dr. Vindhya Persaud are both seen as potential candidates who can be successful.

The sources who spoke with this newspaper ….