Financial bills aimed at meeting World Bank conditions for US$35m loan – Jagdeo

Government recently introduced five financial bills in Parliament with the hope of having them passed just in order to satisfy World Bank conditionalities for a US$35 million loan, says Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo.

“The US$35 million loan that you have seen being touted as money coming in to help with the oil and gas framework, that loan has several World Bank conditionalities.”

The conditionalities are contained in a World Bank document titled, Guyana First Programmatic Financial and Fiscal Stability Development Policy Credit Project, dated June 22, and which may be found online on the World Bank’s website. ….