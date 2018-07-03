Couple get bail on ganja for trafficking charge

A couple was placed on bail last Thursday after denying a charge of possession of cannabis for trafficking.

It was alleged that on June 25th, Stacey Adams, 22, of Turkeyen, and Dennis Jones, 21, had 43 grammes of cannabis for trafficking at Omai Landing, Essequibo. Adams and Jones pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The attorneys for both Adams and Jones claimed that the narcotics were found by police on the premises of a shop in which their clients work. Both attorneys made application for reasonable bail.

As a result, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to the accused, granted them their release on $50,000 each. She also fixed their next hearing for July 17th at the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court.