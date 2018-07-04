Bodies of two missing Mahaica boys found at Hope Beach, Kitty foreshore

The bodies of two boys from Mosquito Hall, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), were recovered yesterday afternoon, one day after they went missing. It is suspected that the boys drowned while swimming at Unity Beach, Mahaica, ECD.

The deceased boys have been identified as, 14-year-old Timothy Robinson and 10-year-old Timothy Yearwood, cousins, both of Mosquito Hall, Mahaica, ECD.

Stabroek News learnt that the boys were found by members of a search team last evening, between 6 and 7; Robinson, on the Hope Beach foreshore, while Yearwood was found in the vicinity of the Kitty foreshore…..