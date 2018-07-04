Guyana News

Private and public sectors recognised for hurricane relief

By Staff Writer
Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix (centre) with some of those who were recognized. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

The Government of Guyana through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Friday honoured 88 private and public-sector agencies for their contributions to the relief efforts during the 2017 Caribbean hurricane season that left several islands devastated.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), representatives from the various agencies accepted awards of appreciation from Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix.

Felix said that disaster preparedness and response require the input of the private sector and called for a closer relationship, which can develop into a “strong fighting machine”…..

