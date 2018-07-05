Fraud proceedings against ex-GRDB members awaiting High Court decision

City magistrate Leron Daly on Tuesday adjourned the fraud proceedings brought against former members of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) in order to await the outcome of challenges filed in the High Court.

The charges against the accused allege that they failed to record entries for funds amounting to over $250 million in the agency’s general ledger.

Those charged are former GRDB General Manager Jagnarine Singh, former Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture Prema Roopnarine, agricultural consultant Madanlall ‘Ricky’ Ramraj, business consultant Badrie Persaud, General Secretary of the Rice Producers Association, PPP/C MP Dharamkumar Seeraj, and PPP/C MP Nigel Dharamlall….