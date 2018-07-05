Health specialists treat hundreds in north west

Health specialists deployed to Region One have treated hundreds of patients for various ailments as part of improving and expanding services for the hinterland, the Department of Public Information said yesterday.

An internal medicine specialist, a general surgeon, a paediatrician and a radiologist were sent to the region by the Regional Health Services Department of the Ministry of Public Health, DPI said.

Director of Regional and Clinical Services, Dr. Kay Shako gave an update on the work done since their placement from March to mid-June: the general surgeon who began his work in March saw 226 patients; the paediatrician who deployed there in May had treated 167 patients; the internal medicine specialist saw 137 patients up to mid-June; and the radiologist 298 patients…..