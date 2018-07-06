Bus drivers get $300,000 bail each over death of brothers

Minibus drivers Mohendra Rambowar and Devon Headley were yesterday granted bail after being arraigned in the Wales Magistrate’s Court on two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Rambowar and Headley were separately charged for the deaths of Den Amstel brothers Shemon West, 28 and Shalum Allen, 19, on June 26, 2018. The accident occurred on the Den Amstel Public Road, West Coast Demerara, Public Road.

The drivers appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess and had the charges read to them. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges which stated that they drove in a manner dangerous to the public, resulting in the death of West and Allen…..