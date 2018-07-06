Guyana News

Stafrei Alexander gets life sentence for attempted murder

By Staff Writer
Stafrei Alexander

Stafrei Alexander was yesterday afternoon handed a life sentence by Justice Sandil Kissoon following a jury’s finding that he was guilty of attempting to murder Curtis Thom, whom he shot back in 2015.

After about two hours of deliberations, the 12-member mixed jury returned with an 11 to 1 majority verdict, convicting Alexander, 35, for shooting Thom several times on the morning of March 23rd, 2015, at the man’s 138 Laing Avenue, Georgetown home.

His attorney, Stanley Moore, had requested that sentencing be deferred to facilitate the preparation and presentation of a probation report…..

