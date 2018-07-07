Fugitive murder accused appeals dismissal of challenge to extradition

Fugitive murder accused Troy Thomas has appealed the High Court’s dismissal of his challenge to the jurisdiction of the magistracy to hear proceedings initiated to extradite him to the United States, where he is wanted for murder.

Thomas, of South Ozone Park, Queens, New York, is wanted by US authorities for the December 11th, 2011 murder of Keith Frank.

He is being represented by attorneys Bernard Da Silva, Nigel Hughes and Darren Wade…..