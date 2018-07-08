Guyana News

Arrest of teen cocaine mule at airport leads to East Coast bust

By Staff Writer
The suspected cocaine-filled pellets which were retrieved on Friday evening at a location on the East Coast of Demerara

A 19-year-old girl, who was arrested at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Friday evening, is now a patient under guard at a city hospital, where she has been excreting pellets filled with suspected cocaine.

Her arrest preceded the discovery of an additional 279 pellets at a location on the East Coast of Demerara and the arrest of three other persons.

In a press release last evening, the Customs and Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) said at the time of the discovery, the teenager was an outgoing passenger at the CJIA scheduled to travel on flight BW 526, which was destined for the JFK International Airport, in the United States…..

