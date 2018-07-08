Guyana News

City Markets Clerk’s office to be relocated

By Staff Writer

The office of the city’s Clerk of Markets will be relocated from the Stabroek Market to the Kitty Market within three weeks, Town Clerk Royston King announced on Thursday, following reports about the poor working conditions there.

King, speaking at a press briefing, addressed a Kaieteur News report published the same day, which highlighted the deplorable conditions of the office space.

“We are agonisingly aware of the negative state of the office of the Clerk of Markets and not only the office at Stabroek Market, but also, if you go to Bourda Market and some of the other markets, you will see a similar negative situation. It comes down to resource constraints,” he stated, referencing the fact that the council has not conducted valuation of properties in years, which he noted is the main source of council revenue…..

