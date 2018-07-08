Puran Brothers seeking approval for waste oil incinerator

A proposed waste oil incinerator at Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara, is needed for the country, according to Manager of Puran Brothers Disposal Services Khalesh Puran, who says it is expected to employ more than a dozen persons.

A dozen projects have been submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for environmental authorisation, according to an EPA Public Notice.

Among the 12 submissions is the Puran Brothers’ proposal for a Waste Oils Incinerator at Parcel 725, Block XXIII Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD)…..