Guyana News

Puran Brothers seeking approval for waste oil incinerator

By Staff Writer

A proposed waste oil incinerator at Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara, is needed for the country, according to Manager of Puran Brothers Disposal Services Khalesh Puran, who says it is expected to employ more than a dozen persons.

A dozen projects have been submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for environmental authorisation, according to an EPA Public Notice.

Among the 12 submissions is the Puran Brothers’ proposal for a Waste Oils Incinerator at Parcel 725, Block XXIII Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD)…..

More in Guyana News

Union president calls gov’t out on teachers’ salary increases

GPL to tap US$20M loan from Islamic bank for system upgrades

Arrest of teen cocaine mule at airport leads to East Coast bust

No movement on over a dozen inquests recommended by DPP

Local IT company in initiative to push collaboration, innovation for growth of tech industry

By

Robotic solutions take centre stage at national exhibition

By

Desire to help led to rewarding career in social work

By

Guard dies after being struck by bus at McDoom

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web