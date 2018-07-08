Guyana News

St Rose’s demolition set for tomorrow

-reconstruction works estimated at 24 months

By Staff Writer
The St. Rose’s High School (Stabroek News file photo)

The demolition of the almost century-old wooden structure of the St. Rose’s High School is scheduled to commence tomorrow and it is expected to last four weeks.

The school’s Board of Governors, in a statement issued on Friday, said that although there has been some delay, the demolition will be undertaken by P D Contracting Inc.

It was noted that the change in the work schedule was conducted to facilitate the completion of demolition works after the current school year ends, which in turn would further reduce the likelihood of there being any mishaps since the students will be on vacation…..

