Guyana News

Youth rescued from Sophia pig pen making strides after treatment

-women miners in need of funding to continue care

By
Gopaul Etwaroo rides a bicycle as part of his physical therapy.

If you were to meet Gopaul Etwaroo today, you might be forgiven for thinking he’s an exceptionally tall primary school student somewhere between the ages of 8 and 10, with the lust for life of someone that age.

In reality, he is at least 20-years-old and just two months ago he was rescued from the pig pen in which his father and step-mother had allegedly kept him for a decade.

Gopaul had been found naked in the padlocked enclosure, which was too low for him to even stand. He relieved himself in a trough, slept on a bench constructed from wooden planks and ate from what was provided in recycled bleach bottles…..

