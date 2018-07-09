Contracts awarded for repair of three police stations

State Minister Joseph Harmon on Thursday announced that Cabinet has noted the award of contracts for the rehabilitation of three police stations and the construction of a school dormitory in Region Seven.

Speaking during a post cabinet press briefing, Harmon said that under the Ministry of Public Security, the Central Police Station at New Amsterdam, the Spring-lands Police Station and the Lethem Police Station will be rehabilitated. The work on the New Amsterdam station will be executed by Doodnauth Construction and Supplies at a cost of $29,737,280 while the one at Springlands will be done by Gupta Engineering Enterprises at a cost of $18,777,360. Additionally, a $44.5M contract has been awarded to Navin and Sons Construction for the rehabilitation of the station at Lethem…..