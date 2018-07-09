Diamond boy, 15, fatally stabbed

The police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of Ricardo Singh, 15, of Lot 63 Block 1 & 2 Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara which occurred about 00:15hrs this morning in the vicinity of Lot 0 Soesdyke/Linden Highway, East Bank Demerara where there was a wedding celebration.

The victim who was discovered with a suspected stab wound to the abdomen was rushed to the East Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Two males are in custody assisting with the investigation.