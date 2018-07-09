Gov’t trying to deplete leadership of PPP through frivolous charges -Jagdeo

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo has accused the governing coalition of attempting to “deplete the leadership” of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic by filing frivolous charges against frontrunners for the post of Presidential Candidate.

“It’s about the serious aspirants that they believe would pose a threat to them. This Government doesn’t have to find much to charge people… just imagine after hearing about the tens of millions that were misappropriated, look at the nature of the charges against our Members of Parliament so far you will see how frivolous they are given the accusations that were made…the point is not winning cases the point is damaging reputations…so any charge will suffice. When we discuss that issue, we’ll have to examine that but they can charge anyone, they can make any claim. I wouldn’t put it past them,” he told a press conference last week…..