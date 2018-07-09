Guyana News

Police say probing threats against minister and her driver

By Staff Editor

The police say that a “thorough investigation” has been launched following allegations of abuse and threats against a Minister of the Government and her driver at the parking lot of a popular established business premises located at Providence, East Bank Demerara about 20:30hrs last night.

The Minister in question is the Minister in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes.

The police say that initial enquiries revealed that “both parties seemed to have been very aggressive”.

Two security guards were arrested and later released on their own recognizance.

Investigations will be completed and sent for advice, soonest. 

 

 

Diamond boy, 15, fatally stabbed

Plans quickening for natural gas in 200 MW plant -Patterson

Members should decide on PPP presidential candidate –Ramkarran

Questions raised about Ministry’s sole-sourcing of $367m in drugs from HDM Labs

Sneakers stuffed with ganja, cigarettes delivered to Lusignan jail

ERC to meet GECOM commissioners over employment complaint

Agreement for local law school signed, to be submitted to Council of Legal Education

Two Linden roads for $73m rehab

