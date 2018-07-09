Police say probing threats against minister and her driver

The police say that a “thorough investigation” has been launched following allegations of abuse and threats against a Minister of the Government and her driver at the parking lot of a popular established business premises located at Providence, East Bank Demerara about 20:30hrs last night.

The Minister in question is the Minister in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes.

The police say that initial enquiries revealed that “both parties seemed to have been very aggressive”.

Two security guards were arrested and later released on their own recognizance.

Investigations will be completed and sent for advice, soonest.