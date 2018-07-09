President discusses piracy with Bouterse

President David Granger on Friday met with his Surinamese counterpart, Desi Bouterse and the two leaders discussed the piracy attacks off Suriname on April 27th that killed at least four Guyanese and left another dozen missing and presumed dead.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the two met on the sidelines of the 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Jamaica which concluded on Friday.

“Whenever we meet we try to speak. Unfortunately, because of various reasons I have been travelling quite a lot and we have not been able to have our regular meeting, so we are just reviewing the changing situation in the Caribbean and also on the continent of South America,” President Granger told DPI…..