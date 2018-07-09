Guyana News

President discusses piracy with Bouterse

By Staff Writer

President David Granger on Friday met with his Surinamese counterpart, Desi Bouterse and the two leaders discussed the piracy attacks off Suriname on April 27th that killed at least four Guyanese and left another dozen missing and presumed dead.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the two met on the sidelines of the 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Jamaica which concluded on Friday.

“Whenever we meet we try to speak. Unfortunately, because of various reasons I have been travelling quite a lot and we have not been able to have our regular meeting, so we are just reviewing the changing situation in the Caribbean and also on the continent of South America,” President Granger told DPI…..

More in Guyana News

Plans quickening for natural gas in 200 MW plant -Patterson

Members should decide on PPP presidential candidate –Ramkarran

Questions raised about Ministry’s sole-sourcing of $367m in drugs from HDM Labs

Sneakers stuffed with ganja, cigarettes delivered to Lusignan jail

ERC to meet GECOM commissioners over employment complaint

ERC to meet GECOM commissioners over employment complaint

Agreement for local law school signed, to be submitted to Council of Legal Education

Two Linden roads for $73m rehab

Two Linden roads for $73m rehab

Shuttered sandpit to be converted into green space – Bartica Mayor

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web