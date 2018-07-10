Campbellville pandit, son found dead in home with stab wounds

The Police say they are probing the deaths of a father and son who were discovered in their Craig Street, Campbellville home sometime this morning.

Dead are Deonarine Liliah, a pandit, and his son Gopaul Liliah, a businessman of Lot 25 Craig and Delph streets, Campbellville.

The police this afternoon issued the following press release:

Police are investigating the murder of Deonarine Liliah, 61, a Pandit/Astrologer and his son Gopaul Liliah, 28, self-employed both of lot 23 Craig Street, South Half Sec. ‘G’ Campbellville which occurred between 06:00hrs on Saturday July 07, 2018 and 10:00hrs today at the said address.

Both bodies which were discovered with multiple stab wounds are presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A male suspect has been arrested and is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Stabroek News understands that the men might have been victims of a robbery.

The bodies which bore marks of violence were discovered in a bedroom and hallway.

The house was reportedly ransacked. It is unclear if anything is missing.