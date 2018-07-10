Guyana News

Campbellville pandit, son found dead in home with stab wounds

By Staff Editor

The Police say they are probing the deaths of a father and son who were discovered in their Craig Street, Campbellville home sometime this morning.

Dead are Deonarine Liliah, a pandit, and his son Gopaul Liliah, a businessman of Lot 25 Craig and Delph streets, Campbellville.

The police this afternoon issued the following press release:

Police are investigating the murder of Deonarine Liliah, 61, a Pandit/Astrologer and his son Gopaul Liliah, 28, self-employed both of lot 23 Craig Street, South Half Sec. ‘G’ Campbellville which occurred between 06:00hrs on Saturday July 07, 2018 and 10:00hrs today at the said address.

Both bodies which were discovered with multiple stab wounds are presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A male suspect has been arrested and is in custody assisting with the investigation.

 

The house where the two men lived.

Stabroek News understands that the men might have been victims of a robbery.

The bodies which bore marks of violence were discovered in a bedroom and hallway.

The house was reportedly ransacked. It is unclear if anything is missing.

Dewan Liliah (left) and his son Gopaul.

 

 

More in Guyana News

Private aircraft detained at CJIA over ‘certain irregularities’

City Hall restoration to cost US$4.3M

Boy, 15, stabbed to death in wedding house clash

By

Cops probing parking lot clash between minister, guards

PAC denies gov’t request to suspend scrutiny of regions’ accounts

PAC denies gov’t request to suspend scrutiny of regions’ accounts

Death sentence set aside against Lennox Syfox for murder of reputed wife

Region Four administration seeking legal help to collect rent from over 100 delinquent tenants

Region Four administration seeking legal help to collect rent from over 100 delinquent tenants

Belvedere man pleads guilty to murdering neighbour

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web