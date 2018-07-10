Twenty-four months in jail for burglar caught in victim’s bed

Paul Narine, a burglar who was found sleeping in his victim’s bed, was yesterday sentenced to two years in jail after admitting to breaking and entering and larceny.

Narine, 48, and Ishwan Singh, 32, of Lot 26, Albouystown, were arraigned before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown and read the joint charge.

It was alleged that between July 6th and July 8th, 2018, at 31 Ketley Street, Charlestown, they broke and entered the dwelling house of Onika Stanford and stole two gas cylinder bottles, valued at $20,000, a radio, valued at $6,000, an electrical kettle, valued at $6,000, a fan, valued at $6,000 and a DVD player, valued at $12,000, which were all the property of Stanford.

According to the prosecution, on July 6th, 2018, the complainant secured her premises and left the articles mentioned in the charge and went out. On July 8th, 2018, she returned to her home and discovered that four of her northern windows had been removed as well as the wooden bars. Narine, the number one accused, was found sleeping in her bed. A report was later made to the police and an investigation was conducted.

While Narine pleaded guilty, Singh denied the charge.

Magistrate Latchman subsequently sentenced Narine to 24 months in jail, while she granted Singh his release on $70,000 bail and set July 30th for his next hearing.