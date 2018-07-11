Guyana News

Kaituma River found to have high mercury content

-alternative sources to be found for residents, GWI says

By Staff Writer
GWI officials near where the mercury was discovered (GWI photo)

Though surface water is the main source of water supply for the residents of Port Kaituma, Region One, the Guyana Water Incorporated has committed to making alternative sources available, after a high mercury content was found in the Kaituma River. 

According to a media release from the Guyana Water Inc (GWI), this assurance was given in the wake of test results in May which revealed mercury levels higher than the concentration acceptable to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Kaituma River, thus making it unsafe for use. GWI has since ceased pumping the water to residents. Monday’s press release was for the first known mention of the testing of the Kaituma River and the discovery of high mercury levels.

GWI’s Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles and a team of officials met with the Matarkai Neighbourhood Democratic Council in Port Kaituma, last Saturday, to discuss with them, the company’s challenges and plans…..

