Guyana News

Cop being detained after Soesdyke club shooting

By Staff Writer

A police constable is under close arrest after he allegedly discharged a loaded firearm during a dispute at a nightclub at Soesdyke in the wee hours of yesterday morning.

A friend of the constable, who had a misunderstanding with a teenager over a young woman, was taken into custody

Sunday Stabroek was told that the shooting occurred around 1.30 am yesterday at the ‘A1 Night Club,’ located at Lot 19 Soesdyke Back Road, East Bank Demerara…..

More in Guyana News

Jordan distances tender board from sole-sourcing of $367M in drugs

Ali sounds warning over continued depletion of foreign reserves

Disabled pensioner dies in Bush Lot fire

CANU nets almost 325 lbs of cocaine, ganja in Mon Repos bust

Nand Persaud purchasing rice from Suriname to fulfill int’l commitments

By
Toshaos for training at annual conference

Toshaos for training at annual conference

Dozens remain displaced due to Rupununi floods

Dozens remain displaced due to Rupununi floods

Canal No 2 residents waterlogged since rains on Monday

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web