Cop being detained after Soesdyke club shooting

A police constable is under close arrest after he allegedly discharged a loaded firearm during a dispute at a nightclub at Soesdyke in the wee hours of yesterday morning.

A friend of the constable, who had a misunderstanding with a teenager over a young woman, was taken into custody

Sunday Stabroek was told that the shooting occurred around 1.30 am yesterday at the ‘A1 Night Club,’ located at Lot 19 Soesdyke Back Road, East Bank Demerara…..