Dozens remain displaced due to Rupununi floods

More than 50 persons remain displaced as flooding continues to affect parts of the Rupununi in Region Nine.

One resident who spoke with Sunday Stabroek explained that they continue to experience rains almost daily, however, while the water levels in Lethem have dropped to a “crossable” level, the outlying areas continue to be affected by high levels of water.

Regional Chairman Bryan Allicock, who spoke with the Sunday Stabroek, explained that those from the Lethem, Culvert City and Tabatinga areas, who were relocated from their homes more than two weeks ago, continue to be accommodated at designated shelters…..