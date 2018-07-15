Nand Persaud purchasing rice from Suriname to fulfill int’l commitments

Nand Persaud and Company Limited has started purchasing rice from neighbouring Suriname in anticipation that local production will not be sufficient to fulfill its international commitments.

Mohindra Persaud, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, indicated that the company plans to purchase approximately 5,000 tonnes of rice from Suriname to be shipped immediately to Haiti in order to fulfill their promise to that country. He noted that on Thursday, the first shipment was loaded.

Persaud, explaining the reason for the imports, said that the company has anticipated that rice production in Guyana will decrease. As a result, it saw the need to purchase from Suriname in order to be certain that it will be able to meet the market demands.

“We predict that they would have a fall in production so we don’t want to wait for the last moment when that happens and then we will end up in some serious and embarrassing positions,” he said…..