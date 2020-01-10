Region Six administration did not deliver key services to rice in timely manner – Nand Persaud Chairman -wants politics kept out of industry

Even as he hailed last year’s near record-breaking performance of the rice industry including the stellar sectorial performance of Region Six in 2019, the Chairman of the largest rice-milling operation in Guyana has told the Stabroek Business that he believes that performance of the sector can significantly exceed that of last year if what he described as “politics” were kept out of the sector.

In a telephone interview with the Stabroek Business on Wednesday, Chairman of the #36 Village, Corentyne rice milling operation, Nand Persaud & Company, Rajendra Persaud, asserted that some the deficiencies in the rice sector in Region Six were due to the failure of the regional administration to deliver, in a timely manner, key and critical services to the rice-growing community.