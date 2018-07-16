CH&PA wins cases to reclaim land from developers

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has won two cases against errant land developers, Minister within the Ministry of Communities Valerie Patterson related, even as she lamented that many persons have been waiting years for a house lot allocation, while developers leave acres unattended.

“We have a number of applications and some of the developers have the lands still there and nothing was done. Some are seeking to resell and some have already done that. We cannot encourage that because the purpose in giving them it was to assist for providing housing,” Patterson told Stabroek News on the sidelines of Parliament on Thursday.

“We have gotten judgment on two of them recently and I don’t want to give the names,” she added, as she explained that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CH&PA, Lelon Saul, has that information and would elaborate…..