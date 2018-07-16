Consular trip to Venezuela postponed

The unavailability of flights to Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela has forced government to postpone a planned trip there to assess consular services for Guyanese residing there amid the economic and political turmoil wracking the country.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced during a post cabinet press briefing on July 5th that the team comprising officials of the ministries of Citizenship and Foreign Affairs would have been in Puerto Ordaz from July 12 to 16.

Stabroek News was able to confirm last week with the Foreign Ministry that the trip has been called off for the time being. Sources have indicated that the postponement was necessary as no flight is available from the capital Caracas to Puerto Ordaz. Given the crisis situation in the country some airlines have closed operations and as such many areas do not have regular flights…..