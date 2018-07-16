One dead, another injured after Philippi brawl

One man is dead and another is hospitalised under police guard following a fight yesterday which ended in a double stabbing at Philippi Village, Region Seven.

Dead is Herman Leman, 23. He was stabbed once to his abdomen and succumbed around 9.15 am today at the Kamarang hospital while awaiting to be air-dashed to Georgetown.

Commander of ‘F’ Division Kevin Adonis confirmed the incident which occurred around 4 pm yesterday.

He said that the suspect, who has been identified as Terry Fredericks, 18, was also stabbed by a relative of Leman.

Fredericks is currently under police guard while his assailant was taken into custody, Adonis said.

Stabroek News understands that that the men were imbibing at Philippi Village, Upper Mazaruni River when Herman allegedly accused Fredericks of assaulting his relative some time ago.

As a result, a scuffle ensued during which Fredericks whipped out a knife he had in his possession and allegedly stabbed Leman.

The relative then allegedly picked up the said knife and dealt Fredericks a stab in his back.

Investigations are ongoing.