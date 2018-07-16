Guyana News

One dead, another injured after Philippi brawl

By Staff Editor

One man is dead and another is hospitalised under police guard following a fight yesterday which ended in a double stabbing at Philippi Village, Region Seven.

Dead is Herman Leman, 23. He was stabbed once to his abdomen and succumbed around 9.15 am today at the Kamarang hospital while awaiting to be air-dashed to Georgetown.

Commander of ‘F’ Division Kevin Adonis confirmed the incident which occurred around 4 pm yesterday.

He said that the suspect, who has been identified as Terry Fredericks, 18, was also stabbed by a relative of Leman.

Fredericks is currently under police guard while his assailant was taken into custody, Adonis said.

Stabroek News understands that that the men were imbibing at Philippi Village, Upper Mazaruni River when Herman allegedly accused Fredericks of assaulting his relative some time ago.

As a result, a scuffle ensued during which Fredericks whipped out a knife he had in his possession and allegedly stabbed Leman.

The relative then allegedly picked up the said knife and dealt Fredericks a stab in his back.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

More in Guyana News

Shock as Trump backs Putin on election meddling at summit

Courtney Benn Contracting now owes $140m for work not done – Patterson

Courtney Benn Contracting now owes $140m for work not done – Patterson

Ministry has new plan to curb maternity deaths – Lawrence

Police deny attempt made to storm Rose Hall outpost

Eight being questioned over murder of Liliahs

CH&PA wins cases to reclaim land from developers

AFC waiting on police probe before commenting on Broomes incident

AFC waiting on police probe before commenting on Broomes incident

Ruby accident victim identified

Ruby accident victim identified

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web