Guyana News

Family believes skeletal remains found at Puruni may be missing woman’s

By Staff Writer

Several persons are being questioned as the police continue to probe the one-week old discovery of skeletal remains, suspected to be that of a missing woman, at Thomas Island, Puruni River, in Region Seven.

Divisional Commander Kevin Adonis told Stabroek News that the individuals are being questioned based on information received by the police.

Adonis also said that while preparations are being made to have an autopsy conducted, relatives of a missing woman, Petal Hafeez, have come forward and said they suspect the remains are hers…..

More in Guyana News

Part of $3.8B Guyana Stores tax debt paid – Statia

Tiger Bay youth gets 23 years for stabbing man to death

Uncle confesses to strangling Anna Catherina man – police

Man, 66, found guilty of raping 10-year-old

New Amsterdam gets $450m hotel

By

Granger urges toshaos to use conference to deliver development to indigenous communities

By

Gov’t convenes multi-agency meeting on arriving Venezuelans

Mon Repos man wanted over 325 lbs drug bust

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web