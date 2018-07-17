Family believes skeletal remains found at Puruni may be missing woman’s

Several persons are being questioned as the police continue to probe the one-week old discovery of skeletal remains, suspected to be that of a missing woman, at Thomas Island, Puruni River, in Region Seven.

Divisional Commander Kevin Adonis told Stabroek News that the individuals are being questioned based on information received by the police.

Adonis also said that while preparations are being made to have an autopsy conducted, relatives of a missing woman, Petal Hafeez, have come forward and said they suspect the remains are hers…..