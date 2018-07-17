Overseas-based Guyanese missing after jet ski mishap

An overseas-based Guyanese is feared to have drowned in the Demerara River while jet skiing on Sunday afternoon and a search has been launched for him.

The missing man has been identified as Ravindra Budhraj called Rick, age 46, of Lot ‘ X’ 7 Amla Avenue, Prashad Nagar.

Information received stated that Budhraj, his wife, daughter and a family friend identified as Stefan Gajie had visited Santa Mission for a day trip. Upon returning, Budhraj and Gajie embarked on jet skiing activity at the Jettoo’s Sawmill wharf, located at Block ‘Y’ Coverden, East Bank Demerara…..