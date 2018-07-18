Suspect charged with murdering Campbellville pandit and son

A suspect was yesterday charged with the murders of Pandit Deonarine Liliah and his son, Omkar Liliah, whose partially-decomposed bodies were found in their Campbellville home last Tuesday with multiple stab wounds.

Orlando Douglas, 30, was taken before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read him the two charges in Georgetown.

The first charge alleged that Douglas, between July 7th and July 10th, at Craig Street, Campbellville, murdered Deonarine Liliah…..