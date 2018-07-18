Guyana News

Suspect charged with murdering Campbellville pandit and son

By Staff Writer
Ornaldo Douglas

A suspect was yesterday charged with the murders of Pandit Deonarine Liliah and his son, Omkar Liliah, whose partially-decomposed bodies were found in their Campbellville home last Tuesday with multiple stab wounds.

Orlando Douglas, 30, was taken before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read him the two charges in Georgetown.

The first charge alleged that Douglas, between July 7th and July 10th, at Craig Street, Campbellville, murdered Deonarine Liliah…..

More in Guyana News

Williams, Harmon and Lawrence nominated for PNCR Chairmanship

Bartica man gets 28 years for killing Madewini resident during burglary

Lawrence, PS defend drugs contract

Lawrence, PS defend drugs contract

Body of overseas-based Guyanese in jet ski mishap recovered at Timehri

Good Hope furniture maker charged over 325 lbs drug bust

Mocha businessman gets four and a half years for driving death of woman, 64

Cops probing death of man found in Providence trench

Four charged with murder of phone card vendor

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web