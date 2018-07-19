Guyana News

Mabaruma man remanded for manslaughter of Aruka fisherman

Junior Abrams

A Mabaruma resident was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the manslaughter of an Aruka fisherman earlier this week.

Junior Abrams, also known as ‘Black Boy’, 43, was read a charge which alleged that on July 14, at Kumaka Waterfront, he unlawfully killed Elroy Marks.

Abrams was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge, read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

According to Police Prosecutor Vivian Adolph, on the day in question, the now deceased man and the accused were at a shop when an argument ensued between the two. As a result of the argument, Abrams, according to the prosecutor, armed himself with a broken glass bottle and stabbed Marks in his neck…..

