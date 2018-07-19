Significant drop in complaints against cops – Ramnarine

There has been a significant reduction in the number of complaints against police ranks, Acting Commissioner David Ramnarine declared yesterday, as the Guyana Police Force handed out more than $19 million to 1,967 ranks as part of its 179th anniversary.

According to Ramnarine, there were 283 recorded complaints for the period of July 2017 to June 2018, as compared to 394 for the period of July 2016 to June 2017, which represents a reduction of 39.5%.

For the first six months of this year, a 50% decrease in complaints has been recorded, as it currently stands at 140, a significant reduction from 280 for the same period last year…..