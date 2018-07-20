Guyana News

Man found at Providence died by drowning

By Staff Writer
Jaigobin Seecharran

Jaigobin Seecharran, the 39-year-old man whose body was discovered in a trench at Providence, East Bank Demerara on Tuesday died from drowning and as a result of blunt trauma to the head.

A police source confirmed the findings of the autopsy which was conducted on Wednesday by Government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh.

It is suspected that Seecharran might have sustained the blunt trauma to his head due to a fall…..

