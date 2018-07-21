Guyana News

Three cops, civilian for charges over drivers’ exam scam

By Staff Writer

Three policemen are among the four persons that are to be charged in connection with the attempted plot to corrupt a sitting of the Guyana Police Force’s learner drivers’ theoretical examination, which was uncovered more than three months ago.

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday said that the charges will be laid based on legal advice obtained.

Ramlakhan said a Corporal is to be charged with 20 counts of having conspired with others to commit a misdemeanour; a Female Corporal is to be charged with 18 counts of the same offence; a Police Sergeant is to be charged with 12 counts of the offence; and a civilian is to be charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretense…..

