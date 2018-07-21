Trotman says refused shipment of 30,000 kg of mercury

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman says that he has refused the importation of 30,000 kg of mercury into Guyana from Mexico as the Government continues to make strides towards the reduction of the toxic metal’s use in gold mining.

Trotman made the disclosure during a visit to the new the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) office and laboratory in Crown Street, Queenstown yesterday.

“I can add as well that I stopped, restricted, or refused the importation of 30,000 kg of mercury into Guyana. The Government of Mexico contacted me about the ship, which they were being asked to approve, and I have refused to accept it because it is a lot of mercury and I am concerned about the use of mercury in our rivers and poisoning the people of Guyana and of course we had it come home in a real and dangerous way to the employees of GGMC [Guyana Geo-logy and Mines Commission],” Trotman explained…..