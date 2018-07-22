Guyana News

Masked bandits rob Laing Avenue man of jewellery

By Staff Writer

A man was robbed of his jewellery on Friday evening when he was confronted by masked bandits, while crossing a bridge in West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The attack, which took place around 8.15 pm on Friday, saw vendor Desmond Gordon, 52, of Lot 137 Laing Avenue, Georgetown, being relieved of three gold chains and two gold rings, valued $280,000 in total.

The two masked men were both armed with handguns. They escaped in a silver Toyota Spacio car, which did not have licence plates…..

Cabinet gets Green Paper on safeguarding oil revenues

GECOM needs to make do with budget for local gov’t polls- Jordan

Move towards marijuana reclassification should emphasise health, education, human rights

First successful paired kidney transplants performed at GPHC

Indigenous communities get land titles, over $25M in grants

$36.5M Anna Catherina early childhood centre commissioned

Soldiers slacking off while attacks continue at Whitewater

Ramjattan unable to say when security reform plan will be presented for MPs’ scrutiny

