Masked bandits rob Laing Avenue man of jewellery

A man was robbed of his jewellery on Friday evening when he was confronted by masked bandits, while crossing a bridge in West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The attack, which took place around 8.15 pm on Friday, saw vendor Desmond Gordon, 52, of Lot 137 Laing Avenue, Georgetown, being relieved of three gold chains and two gold rings, valued $280,000 in total.

The two masked men were both armed with handguns. They escaped in a silver Toyota Spacio car, which did not have licence plates…..