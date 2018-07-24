Cops to seek legal advice on lock-ups death of Met-en-Meerzorg man

A file in connection with the death of Bagatram Jailall, the prisoner who was found hanging in the lock-ups of the Leonora Police Station earlier this month, is being prepared to be sent for legal advice, according to Divisional Commander Rishi Das.

Asked if any action has since been taken against ranks who were on duty at the time of the hanging, Das responded in the negative. He said actions will only be taken based on recommendations given.

Jailall, who was a prisoner in custody at the Leonora Police Station, was discovered hanging around 5.30 am on July 2nd. The police, in a statement, had said that he was discovered hanging from the window grill of the lock-up. Jailall allegedly used his shirt to hang himself while four other prisoners were in the cell with him.

The 61-year-old Met-en-Meerzorg, West Coast Demerara resident was arrested on July 1st over the rape of a 12-year-old girl.