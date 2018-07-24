Guyana News

Cops to seek legal advice on lock-ups death of Met-en-Meerzorg man

By Staff Writer

A file in connection with the death of Bagatram Jailall, the prisoner who was found hanging in the lock-ups of the Leonora Police Station earlier this month, is being prepared to be sent for legal advice, according to Divisional Commander Rishi Das.

Asked if any action has since been taken against ranks who were on duty at the time of the hanging, Das responded in the negative. He said actions will only be taken based on recommendations given.

Jailall, who was a prisoner in custody at the Leonora Police Station, was discovered hanging around 5.30 am on July 2nd. The police, in a statement, had said that he was discovered hanging from the window grill of the lock-up.  Jailall allegedly used his shirt to hang himself while four other prisoners were in the cell with him.

The 61-year-old Met-en-Meerzorg, West Coast Demerara resident was arrested on July 1st over the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

More in Guyana News

Trotman, Lall say all recommendations for safety of Gold Board workers to be considered

IPA CEO charged with selling unregistered drugs to GPHC

Bartica woman seeks answers after stillbirth at GPH

Bartica woman seeks answers after stillbirth at GPH

By

Driver, passenger charged over ammo hidden in SUV

All persons entering Guyana from Venezuela must follow existing immigration rules -Greenidge

PPP/C councillor escorted out of City Hall compound

Gov’t says no to Ministry of Labour

Greenidge restates that Contingent Rights Protocol will be signed after vetting

Greenidge restates that Contingent Rights Protocol will be signed after vetting

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web