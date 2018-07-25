CARICOM energy financing meeting opens today in Suriname

Sustainable financing for the Region’s energy sector will come under the microscope today in Suriname, where CARICOM partners will hold a Stakeholder workshop.

The CARICOM Secretariat and the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF), in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), will convene the two-day workshop in Paramaribo. A release from the CARICOM Secretariat said that the workshop will review the main design elements of a newly proposed Credit Risk Abatement Facility (CRAF) for the energy sector.

The release said that to date, the work on the CRAF project has engaged a wide range of regional stakeholders…..