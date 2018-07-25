Guyana News

CARICOM energy financing meeting opens today in Suriname

By Staff Writer

Sustainable financing for the Region’s energy sector will come under the microscope today  in Suriname, where CARICOM partners will hold a Stakeholder workshop.

The CARICOM Secretariat and the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF), in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), will convene the two-day workshop in Paramaribo. A release from the CARICOM Secretariat said that the workshop will review the main design elements of a newly proposed Credit Risk Abatement Facility (CRAF) for the energy sector.

The release said that to date, the work on the CRAF project has engaged a wide  range of regional stakeholders…..

