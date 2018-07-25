Electronic platform for CARICOM exporters unveiled

A CARICOM Market Access Facilitation System – the Caribbean Exporter Gateway – has come on stream for regional exporters.

Via the Gateway, exporters within the CARICOM Single Market (CSME) will be able to better access information on market access conditions for exporting to each other, as well as to selected countries with which CARICOM has Bilateral Trade Agreements.

According to a release on Monday from the CARICOM Secretariat, the System was developed in response to the needs of regional exporters. It is a customised software application developed by Atom Solutions Inc. and its partner SigmaSoft Inc. and will be overseen by various stakeholders…..