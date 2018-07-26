Gov’t agencies attend Exxon workshop on tapping crude oil

Representatives from several government agencies that will have a role in the export of crude oil participated in a half-day ExxonMobil workshop last week, according to a release from the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The workshop came as Guyana gets ready for the start of commercial oil production at ExxonMobil’s Liza 1 well scheduled for the first quarter of 2020.

The ‘Crude Lifting Workshop’ held at the Marriott Hotel was facilitated by ExxonMobil as the operator responsible for production, the release said. Attendees included the Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin and officers from the Ministries of Natural Resources, Business, Finance, Foreign Affairs and Public Infrastructure as well as the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Guyana Energy Agency and the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard. ….