Guyana News

HDM drug deal breached procurement regulations

-Goolsarran

By Staff Writer
Anand Goolsarran

The Ministry of Public Health  breached the country’s procurement regulations when it went to restricted tendering for the $366.9M in pharmaceuticals to HDM Labs last year and the act was condoned by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran says.

He has also recommended that both the GPHC and the Ministry initiate annual prequalification of suppliers to prevent the need to engage in open tendering whenever supplies are needed.

“The procurement of drugs and medical supplies from ….

More in Guyana News

Stanton found not guilty of Sanasie murder

Diamond man dies after car crashes into truck

Diamond man dies after car crashes into truck

Court of Appeal sets aside death penalty for Den Amstel wife killer

AG, Nandlall spar over bid for early hearing of GECOM Chairman challenge

Rain, overflowing rivers lead to flooding in North Rupununi

Rain, overflowing rivers lead to flooding in North Rupununi

Laing Avenue man on bail over armed robbery

Laing Avenue man on bail over armed robbery

Maintenance worker on $50,000 bail for alleged cell phone theft

Maintenance worker on $50,000 bail for alleged cell phone theft

Body of man who fell overboard at Trafalgar recovered

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web