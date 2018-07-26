Stanton found not guilty of Sanasie murder

“May the family get some kind of justice the right way,” were the words of Richard Stanton, the man who was accused of murdering Patricia Sanasie, moments after a not guilty verdict was handed down to him.

It is alleged that Stanton, of Lot 53 Princes Street, Lodge, killed Sanasie, 45, on January 12, 2015, at Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara.

Last evening a 12-member jury, after less than three hours of deliberation, unanimously found Stanton not guilty of the crime, before Justice Brassington Reynolds…..