Stanton found not guilty of Sanasie murder

“May the family get some kind of justice the right way,” were the words of Richard Stanton, the man who was accused of murdering Patricia Sanasie, moments after a not guilty verdict was handed down to him.
It is alleged that Stanton, of Lot 53 Princes Street, Lodge, killed Sanasie, 45, on January 12, 2015, at Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara.
Last evening a 12-member jury, after less than three hours of deliberation, unanimously found Stanton not guilty of the crime, before Justice Brassington Reynolds…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web