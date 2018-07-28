Appeal Court commutes death sentences of murder convicts

The death sentence imposed on Gary Moses, who was found guilty of the 1993 murder of Leila Barrow, was yesterday commuted to life imprisonment by the Guyana Court of Appeal.

Among the arguments raised on Moses’ behalf was that the sentence was too excessive and was unconstitutional. However, the court disagreed with those claims.

Acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards, who presided over the appeal along with Justice of Appeal Rishi Persaud and High Court judge Justice Brassington Reynolds, announced the reduction in the sentence before stating that Moses must serve a minimum of 30 years before his eligibility for parole is considered. This amended sentence takes effect from the date of his conviction, August 29th, 2008.

Barrow, 56, was found bound and gagged. She had been strangled with a bedsheet and a post-mortem examination had revealed that she was also sexually assaulted…..